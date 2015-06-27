This billionaire Losers USD1,3 Billion due to the slowing of China's Economy

JAKARTA -- China's economic growth Slowed to impact to Taiwan . The proof , the wealth of the people superkaya aka billionaires in Taiwan down.

A total of 50 Taiwan billionaire wealth that originally from USD117,1 billion to USD300 million years ago in a short time . The difference even to USD890 million.

As a result , as many as 23 tycoons be poorer than a year ago. And eight from the list of billionaire Tycoon slipped in that country. The case reported by Forbes , from Saturday ( 27/ 6/ 2015 ).

Mliarder who suffered most drastic decline in wealth is Tsai Eng - Meng . The second richest man in Taiwan it is owner of drinks and snack giant Want Want China.

The amount of wealth Tsai down USD1,3 billion when he relinquished the leadership for three years as the richest man in Taiwan . Want Want own first IPO since he slumped in 2008.