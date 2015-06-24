Societe Generale - stronger US data and renewed focus on the Fed are the drivers for EUR/USD now

0
"EUR/USD is watching the Greek debt talks but following the
bond market. EUR/USD moves correlate more at the moment with the 10yr
Bund/Treasury spread that with 2-year spreads."
"These correlations are not going to last for long. But for now, we suggest that
- EUR/USD is currently in a 1.11-1.15 range waiting for new economic developments while we all talk about Greece.
- if the savage sell-off in the Bund market we saw at the start of Q2 is now over and not set to be repeated soon, then shorting EUR/USD at the upper end of that 1.11-1.15 range will work, provided the next move in the yield differential is driven by stronger US data, a renewed focus on the Fed and higher US yields."