Tuesday Reads - Leading Indicators, new Amazon algorithm, IBM to index investing, and more

- The Long Expansion (Dr. Ed Yardeni)
- Why IBM Moved To Index Investing (Rebalance IRA) but see Active Managers Are Beating the Market By Taking On More Risk. (TRB)
- Apple’s Cash Dilemma (Above Avalon)
- The Loneliness of the Short-Seller (NYT)
- New Amazon algorithm to shake up product reviews (Econsultancy) see also Amazon looks to improve customer-reviews system with machine learning (C/Net)
- Big Economic Discovery! Booms Might Cause Busts (Bloomberg View)
- The Saudis Go Solar: The fate of one of the biggest fossil-fuel producers may now depend on its investment in renewable energy. (The Atlantic)
- 16 animal selfies that capture life in the Serengeti (PBS)
What are you reading?