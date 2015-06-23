Tuesday Reads - Leading Indicators, new Amazon algorithm, IBM to index investing, and more
Market News

23 June 2015
  • The Long Expansion (Dr. Ed Yardeni)
  • Why IBM Moved To Index Investing (Rebalance IRAbut see Active Managers Are Beating the Market By Taking On More Risk. (TRB)
  • Apple’s Cash Dilemma (Above Avalon)
  • The Loneliness of the Short-Seller (NYT)
  • New Amazon algorithm to shake up product reviews (Econsultancysee also Amazon looks to improve customer-reviews system with machine learning (C/Net)
  • Big Economic Discovery! Booms Might Cause Busts (Bloomberg View)
  • The Saudis Go Solar: The fate of one of the biggest fossil-fuel producers may now depend on its investment in renewable energy. (The Atlantic)
  • 16 animal selfies that capture life in the Serengeti (PBS)


