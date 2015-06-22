PM: Israel hypocritical Organization of the UNITED NATIONS.

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JERUSALEM – the Prime Minister (PM) Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, is still not received with tudingan launched by the United Nations (UN). The Supreme Leader that Israel calls the UN and Seketaris General (Secretary-general) Ban Ki-moon as a hypocritical figure.
Statements of PM Netanyahu was heard after Secretary-general Ban Ki-moon demanded Israel to protect children in Gaza and not put them as one of the targets of the shooting range.
"I think this is a dark day for the United Nations. Rather than show the fact that Hamas was the one who took the children in Gaza when they fire the rockets from schools, the UN thus again prefer menceramahi and criticize us, "said PRIME MINISTER Netanyahu, as reported by The Daily Star, Friday (19/6/2015).
"Heard the statement of the Secretary-general that, clearly the international organization it shows hypocrisy," he continued.
Earlier, Israel through Ambassador (Ambassador) to the United Nations, Ron Prosor, has delivered a letter of protest to Ban Ki-moon on charges of war crimes, the UN made it to Israel. Prosor added, should Hamas that should be criticized the UN over the violence in Gaza.
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