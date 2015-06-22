PM: Israel hypocritical Organization of the UNITED NATIONS.

JERUSALEM

–

the Prime Minister

(PM)

Israel

,

Benjamin Netanyahu

, is still

not

received

with

tudingan

launched

by

the United Nations

(UN)

.

The Supreme Leader

that

Israel

calls

the UN and

Seketaris

General (

Secretary-general

)

Ban Ki

-moon

as

a

hypocritical

figure

.

Statements of PM Netanyahu was heard after Secretary-general Ban Ki-moon demanded Israel to protect children in Gaza and not put them as one of the targets of the shooting range .

" I think this is a dark day for the United Nations . Rather than show the fact that Hamas was the one who took the children in Gaza when they fire the rockets from schools , the UN thus again prefer menceramahi and criticize us, "said PRIME MINISTER Netanyahu , as reported by The Daily Star , Friday (19/ 6/ 2015 ).

" Heard the statement of the Secretary-general that, clearly the international organization it shows hypocrisy, " he continued.

Earlier, Israel through Ambassador ( Ambassador ) to the United Nations , Ron Prosor , has delivered a letter of protest to Ban Ki-moon on charges of war crimes, the UN made it to Israel . Prosor added, should Hamas that should be criticized the UN over the violence in Gaza.