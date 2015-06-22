Asia to surpass North America being the richest area of 2016.

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The rapid growth in Asia and strong market performance drove more than wealth growth in 2014.
Based on data from Global Wealth Report, 2015 by the Boston Consulting Group, when assets worldwide reached a record high of USD164,3 trillion in 2014, the global wealth grew by 11.9 percent below growth of 12.3 percent shown in 2012-2013. But, many regions in the world are having very different levels of growth.
For example, wealth in North America grew 5.6 percent to USD50,8 trillion, making it the richest of Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan, are able to grow up 29,4 percent to 47.3 trillion USD. For Japan alone to grow 2.5 percent in 2014.
In fact, the Asia-Pacific region are expected to surpass North America as the world's richest regions in 2016. As China is experiencing a growth of 25 percent and India reached 44 percent growth be the main catalyst.
Alerts you of Forbes, it is also expected to push half of the growth in global wealth until 2019. The territory of the country continues to have the largest share of investments up to 45 percent, in the form of cash and deposits. The level of savings in India is 19 percent of GDP and 17.4 per cent in China. The region is seeing a savings rate of 6 percent overall.
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