A list of seven cities richest in 2025

Forget

New York, London

or

Hong Kong.

McKinsey

has researched

the seven cities

that are

10 years old

again

became

very rich.

Reported by

CNN

, the following

list

:

1. Doha, Qatar

Doha is expected to become a star of the sau wrong GDP per capita will increase. The country is already entered in the ranks of the rich countries in the world. A great investment for the 2022 World Cup is expected to be the drivers of the city became wealthy.

2. Bergen, Norway

Bergen is the second most populous city in Norway . Researchers McKinsey predicts Bergen became one of the richest cities in the world. The city serves as the liaison to the energy industry in Norway .

3. Trondheim, Norway

Other cities in Norway are also included in the list. Trondheim is the place of birth of mobile technology. In there place of creation of the GSM standard in 1980. Since then, the technology boom. Now the city of memuliki more than 550 startups with 10,000 employees.

4. South Korea , Hwaseong

Although not widely known , Hwaseong city is booming in South Korea . There is a place of global Hyundai research ( HYMTF ) and Samsung , as well as Kia's factory and LG. town has a large investment in the value of the real estate sector and new housing .

5. South Korea , Asan

Like its neighbour , Hwaseong , Asan is the site of several large industrial complex . The city has great benefits because of letanya close to the port of Pyeongtaek port closest to East China ( global delivery Center ).

6. The Rhine Ruhr, Germany

Rhine Ruhr urban is one of the most successful in Germany . The city is the largest city in Europe after Paris and London. Many power plants of Germany 's industrial and financial center , based in the city.

7. Macau , China

Macau became one of the cities that could potentially become rich due to the recession of last year . The economy slumped 17 percent due to the anti-corruption movement beat up a casino business in Macau . Researchers predict economic growth will begin to bangit in coming years.





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