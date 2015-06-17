GOLD Technical Analysis - If daily price breaks 1161.66 support so we will see bearish market condition to be on this pair up to the end of this year

D1 price is located below Ichomoku cloud/kumo for primary bearish market condition with secondary ranging between 1162.66 support and 1192.26 resistance levels.
- The price is ranged between 1162.66 and 1192.26 levels.
- Triangle price pattern is crossed by the price from above to below with the nearest 1172.73 support level for the downtrend to be continuing.
- Chinkou Span line crossed the price from above to below for good possible breakdown of support levels in the near future.
- If daily price will break 1161.66 support so we may see the bearish market condition to be on this pair up to the end of this year.
- If daily price will break 1192.26 resistance so the price will be inside the cloud for ranging condition with good possibility for reversal to the bullish condition.
Trend:
- H4 - bearish
- D1 - ranging bearish
- W1 - ranging bearish
- MN1 - ranging bearish