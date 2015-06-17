GOLD Technical Analysis - If daily price breaks 1161.66 support so we will see bearish market condition to be on this pair up to the end of this year
GOLD Technical Analysis - If daily price breaks 1161.66 support so we will see bearish market condition to be on this pair up to the end of this year

17 June 2015, 16:35
Sergey Golubev
D1 price is located below Ichomoku cloud/kumo for primary bearish market condition with secondary ranging between 1162.66 support and 1192.26 resistance levels.

  • The price is ranged between 1162.66 and 1192.26 levels.
  • Triangle price pattern is crossed by the price from above to below with the nearest 1172.73 support level for the downtrend to be continuing.
  • Chinkou Span line crossed the price from above to below for good possible breakdown of support levels in the near future.
  • If daily price will break 1161.66 support so we may see the bearish market condition to be on this pair up to the end of this year.
  • If daily price will break 1192.26 resistance so the price will be inside the cloud for ranging condition with good possibility for reversal to the bullish condition.

Trend:

  • H4 - bearish
  • D1 - ranging bearish
  • W1 - ranging bearish
  • MN1 - ranging bearish
#gold, xauusd, technical analysis