Greece does not need to get out of the Euro?

BRUSSELS — a number of European officials responded to Greece 's debt talks deadlock by considering things previously considered impossible : let Greece wearing the euro , though the country was declared a default alias defaulted .

Analysts usually estimate the status of default will trigger a rush on banks , followed by Greece with capital control policy by Athens and ultimately the country out of the euro zone .

However, the risk of default is now bigger, so that some parties would like to avoid the chaos that can occur when changing the currency of Greece . The use of the euro could prevent the European Union bear the shame, dampen some panic in the market, as well as avoiding the formation of precedents , they said.

The party advocates the use of the euro by Greece is generally split into two thoughts: there was a temporary default status believes would force Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras Greece reached an agreement with pengutang ; Some are convinced that Greece exit alias " Grexit " would trigger chaos in Greece .