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Greece does not need to get out of the Euro?
BRUSSELS — a number of European officials responded to Greece's debt talks deadlock by considering things previously considered impossible: let Greece wearing the euro, though the country was declared a default alias defaulted.
Analysts usually estimate the status of default will trigger a rush on banks, followed by Greece with capital control policy by Athens and ultimately the country out of the euro zone.
However, the risk of default is now bigger, so that some parties would like to avoid the chaos that can occur when changing the currency of Greece. The use of the euro could prevent the European Union bear the shame, dampen some panic in the market, as well as avoiding the formation of precedents, they said.
The party advocates the use of the euro by Greece is generally split into two thoughts: there was a temporary default status believes would force Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras Greece reached an agreement with pengutang; Some are convinced that Greece exit alias "Grexit" would trigger chaos in Greece.
"Greece does not have the capacity to launch a new currency and [arrange] ' Grexit '," said a political Europe.
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