PA TRADE "PRICE ACTION TRADE EA"

The EA identifies 4 price action patterns to enter trades: inside bars, pinbars, high/low-breakouts and engulfing bars. ALL trades have a stoploss. Half the trades have a fixed takeprofit, the other half uses a trailing stop. The EA is already optimized for 14 currency pairs and can be optimized for ANY other pair if you like.

The best way to use the EA is by letting it run on all 14 pairs (or more in the future) and trade the market as a whole. That way, the risk is spread among the different pairs and the growth curve is much smoother. Further optimization for other pairs will follow in the near future. Remember: you will never need to optimize it again in the future once a pair is optimized!