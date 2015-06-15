Weekly economic outlook June 15-19

Below are listed the events which are likely to influence market sentiment in the period from June 15 to June 19.

Monday, June 15



Switzerland is to release data on producer prices and retail sales.

Italy's CPI will be out.



European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is to testify before the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee, in Brussels.

Canada is to release a report on manufacturing sales.

The U.S. is to publish data on industrial production and manufacturing activity in the New York region.

NAHB Housing Market Index will show the home sales and the expected home buildings in the future, basically the housing market trend in the country.



Overnight, the Reserve Bank of Australia Meeting’s Minutes will be published.

Tuesday, June 16



The U.K. is to issue data on consumer price inflation.



U.K. Producer Price index will also be released.



Germany will post its CPI for May.



In the euro zone, the ZEW Institute is to report on German economic sentiment.

The U.S. data on building permits and housing starts will be out.



Wednesday, June 17



New Zealand is to report on its current account.

Japan is to produce a report on the trade balance.

The U.K. is to publish its latest employment report.



Also in the U.K., the BoE votes for interest rates and the BoE minutes release with details about the votes and on the economic outlook in general.

The ECB is to hold a non-monetary policy meeting.



Canada is to report on wholesale sales.

Later Wednesday, the Fed is to announce its monetary policy decision and hold a press conference, which will be closely watched for fresh indications on the possible timing of rate hikes.

Thursday, June 18



New Zealand is to release data on gross domestic product.

Switzerland is to publish data on the trade balance.

The Swiss National Bank is to announce its Libor rate and publish its monetary policy assessment. The rate announcement is to be followed by a press conference.

The U.K. is to release data on retail sales.

The U.S. is to issue a series of data, including reports on consumer prices, initial jobless claims and manufacturing activity in the Philadelphia region.

Friday, June 19



The Bank of Japan is to announce its benchmark interest rate and publish its rate statement, which outlines economic conditions and the factors affecting the monetary policy decision.

The U.K. is to release a report on public sector borrowing.

Canada is to finish the week with data on consumer inflation and retail sales.