Technical Weekly Price Action Analysis - USDJPY is on bullish with 125.85 resistance level

Sergey Golubev, 2015.06.14 11:02

Key Technical Levels Remain for USD-pairs as Week Ends (based on dailyfx article)

EURUSD break through $1.1200 could mean $1.1050 next week.

USDJPY needs to clear out ¥123.90.





"It's a much quieter day on the economic calendar, with only one event due over the next few hours that qualifies as a 'medium' or 'high' ranked event to close out the week. Instead, attention will be focused on two developing themes as the week draws to a close: the rebound in US economic data; and the negotiations surrounding Greece."