Weekly digest June 1-5: Main coverage, from OPEC meeting to world's best entrepreneur visas

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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of
stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting
informative articles for traders.
Top news of the week: Anticipated oil output decision: OPEC likely to keep pumping despite glut, denies fighting U.S. shale producers
- Wall Street Journal: OPEC's Meeting in Vienna — Live
- Reuters: OPEC agrees to maintain oil output: delegates
- MarketWatch: What not to expect from OPEC at its Friday meeting
- Bloomberg: The Only Sure Thing From OPEC Is More Oil
- MarketWatch: Iran pushes to be heard at OPEC meeting
- Business Insider: OPEC maintains its production target and crude oil is going nowhere
- CNBC: Could OPEC be ready for a production hike?
- Wall Street Journal: Fund Managers Cut Oil Bets Ahead of OPEC Meeting
This week's main events, analysis: Grexit talks, Fed's QE and rate hike; EU economic growth forecasts
- Bloomberg: IMF Urges Fed to Postpone Rate Liftoff to First Half of 2016
- MQL5 Blogs: EU growth forecasts: ECB's Draghi upbeat, shifts inflation expectations; OECD also positive
- MarketWatch: ‘Greece is doing a Zambia’, say analysts
- CNNMoney: 6 reasons Grexit wouldn't be a total disaster
- Reuters: Hugo Dixon: How Greece can cut a goodish deal
- Deutsche Welle: One-third of Greeks favor early elections
- MQL5 Blogs: What would happen if Greece imposed capital controls?
- MQL5 Blogs: Research: First Fed QE helped where it was barely needed
- Guardian: Will a rise in US interest rates cause investments to tumble?
- CNBC: This chart says the rate rout is over
- MQL5 Blogs: Research: U.K., Spain most upbeat about economic outlook, Poland most pessimistic
- Deutsche Welle: 'Made in China 2025' - The next stage of China's economic rise?
- Reuters: Why investors who bet big on Ukraine should shoulder their own losses
Commodity and forex market news: How euro correlates with oil; Why gold is not reacting to weaker dollar
- Kitco News: USD Is Weaker, Why Isn't Gold Reacting? - Jim Wyckoff
- MQL5 Blogs: How euro correlates with crude and why analysts predict euro-dollar parity looking back at oil prices
- Bloomberg: 400 Billion Reasons Why Ebbing Currency Reserves Threaten Bonds
- MQL5 Blogs: Analysts: $60 is the new normal for oil prices
- MarketWatch: Gold bull market to
drive toward $25,000 an
ounce:
Gilburt
- MQL5 Blogs: World Gold Council: Robust gold mining industry is essential for global economy
- MQL5 Blogs: Precious Metals: seven key criteria for deciding what to buy
- MQL5 Blogs: Analyst: Could strong dollar be auspicios for gold? - Video
Company news: Malaysia Airlines; App to tap emerging markets; Amazon and Google battling for DNA data bank
- MQL5 Blogs: Malaysia Airlines: "We are technically bankrupt"
- Reuters: Amazon, Google battle for DNA data bank
- CNBC: Sergey Brin to Google Shareholders: Our Moonshots Are Worthwhile
- CNBC: Facebook Lite: App to tap emerging markets
- Guardian: HSBC pays out £28m over money-laundering claims
- BBC News: Lloyds hit by record £117m fine over PPI handling
- Business Insider: One of Apple's biggest bets may have been too optimistic
- Business Insider: GOLDMAN: These 12 huge companies are prime takeover targets
- Forbes: Family Business
- CBS News: Fortune unveils top 500 companies of 2015
Self-development for traders: Money printing; Investment strategy which doubles market; World's best entrepreneur visas
- MQL5 Blogs: Max Keiser: Money printing or economies faking it for so long, they forgot how to make it - Video
- MarketWatch: Investing strategy that doubles the market
- Guardian: Money Talks: Eight reasons you make bad financial decisions
- Forbes: The World's Best Entrepreneur Visas
- Forbes: Firms Where Millennials Most Want To Work
- Business Insider: The existence of these billionaires proves Thomas Piketty is wrong about wealth