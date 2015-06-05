Weekly digest June 1-5: Main coverage, from OPEC meeting to world's best entrepreneur visas

Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.



Top news of the week: Anticipated oil output decision: OPEC likely to keep pumping despite glut, denies fighting U.S. shale producers



This week's main events, analysis: Grexit talks, Fed's QE and rate hike; EU economic growth forecasts



Commodity and forex market news: How euro correlates with oil; Why gold is not reacting to weaker dollar



Company news: Malaysia Airlines; App to tap emerging markets; Amazon and Google battling for DNA data bank

