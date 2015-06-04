Max Keiser: Money printing or economies faking it for so long, they forgot how to make it - Video

"Fake it till you make it" - this is how the old saying goes. This time, Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert discuss the economies faking it for so long that they forgot how to make it.

The hosts refer to Rupert Murdoch who in a tweet underscored a problem saying that "Vast sums printed inflate all asset values but leave wages, productivity low with record youth unemployment. Critical problem in U.S., EU."

Money printing does not go where it is needed, for instance wages, - this is the heart of the story which is never mentioned by policy-makers.

The hosts refer once again to Greece saying that this is a political problem rather than an economic one.

In the second part of the program, Max Keiser talks to Mitch Feierstein of PlanetPonzi.com about make believe economic growth and real debt problems as economies around the world shrink, housing bubbles blow and the war sector grows.



