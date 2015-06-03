Research: U.K., Spain most upbeat about economic outlook, Poland most pessimistic

According to a new survey by Pew Research Center, people in Spain and the United Kingdom are the most optimistic about the economic outlook.

Six European nations were polled. 42 percent of Spanish respondents and 38 percent of Britons were confident that their country’s economic situation would improve. In Poland, only 16 percent expecting conditions to get better in the next 12 months, which made the country the least upbeat.



Only 51 percent of Britons were well-disposed towards the European Union, the lowest in the poll. However, more U.K. participants held a favorable view than in a 2013 survey. Meanwhile, the list of EU backers was topped by Poland, with 72 percent having a favorable view of the 28-nation bloc.

The Pew survey said that revival in pro-EU mood is closely related to the public economic sentiment.



“Most European publics surveyed still think economic conditions in their countries are lousy. And in many nations they are. But the economic downturn appears to have bottomed out in most places and there are signs of recovery,” the research said.



Different demographic groups, depending on nationality, backed political parties which were skeptical about European integration. And more than half of respondents thought it was a good thing that these parties are part of the political discussion in their nations.

“Backers are predominantly male, but they are younger people in Poland and Italy and older people in the U.K.,” the survey showed. “Their support is strongest among people on the right in France, Germany and the U.K., but their adherents are people on the left in Spain and Italy.”

Pew Research Center polled 6,028 people in six EU member countries: France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain and the U.K. The survey was conducted from April 7 to May 13, 2015 and was released on Tuesday, June 2.

