MetaQuotes Software Opens Its New Office in Thailand

We have opened a new office in Thailand making it the tenth MetaQuotes Software representative office worldwide.





Recently, we have been working hard on promoting the MetaTrader trading platforms in Thailand. The first MetaTrader 5 platform has been launched in the country at the end of the last year. Not long ago, the platform has become available on SET (Stocks Exchange of Thailand) and MAI (Market of Alternative Investment). MetaQuotes Thailand will bring us closer to users of our products and strengthen the company's position in the Asia-Pacific region.

"The new office objectives include not only selling the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 trading platforms, but also the customer technical support" - says Albert Chua, Head of MetaQuotes Thailand. "Amid the growing interest of Thai traders in the company products, these tasks become our priority".