Technical Analysis for US Dollar, S&P 500, Gold and Crude Oil - Drop Pauses at 4-Month Support for Oil

US DOLLAR TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Prices continued to press upward, hitting the highest level in over a month. Near-term resistance is at 12037, the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement, with a break above that on a daily closing basis exposing the March 13 high at 12149.
S&P 500 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Prices are in consolidation mode having set a record high last week. A break below the 2100.00-03.60 area (trend line, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement) exposes the 50% level at 2099.60.
GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Prices are digesting losses after claiming a foothold below the $1200/oz figure anew. A close below range support at 1178.09 exposes the 38.2% Fibonacci expansion at 1169.31. Alternatively, a rebound above the 23.6% level at 1193.38 targets trend line support-turned-resistance at 1204.36.
CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Prices paused to digest losses after testing support guiding the up move from lows set in mid-January. A break below a rising trend line at 61.29 exposes the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 60.27. Alternatively, a move the 23.6% level at 63.84 targets downward-sloping resistance at 66.16.