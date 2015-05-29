NZDUSD Intra-Day Fundamentals - ANZ Business Confidence and 28 pips price movement
29 May 2015, 10:11
2015-05-29 02:00 GMT (or 04:00 MQ MT5 time) | [NZD - NBNZ Business Confidence]
  • past data is 30.2
  • forecast data is n/a
  • actual data is 15.7 according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous data) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - NBNZ Business Confidence] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed manufacturers, builders, retailers, agricultural firms, and service providers. It's a leading indicator of economic health - businesses react quickly to market conditions, and changes in their sentiment can be an early signal of future economic activity such as spending, hiring, and investment.

==========

  • "Business confidence and firms’ signals on the employment, investment and activity front are receding. They’re receding from high levels though, so let’s keep it in perspective.
  • The growth side of the economy still looks okay; optimism is just progressively being tempered. There are risks though, and declines are looking more trend-like.
  • Inflation expectations fell to a historical low. A low headline inflation rate will be playing a role, but it’s notable that inflation expectations are tracking below the inflation target midpoint; that’s unusual."




==========

NZDUSD M5: 28 pips price movement by NZD - NBNZ Business Confidence news event :

