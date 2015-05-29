NZDUSD Intra-Day Fundamentals - ANZ Business Confidence and 28 pips price movement

past data is 30.2

forecast data is n/a

actual data is 15.7 according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous data) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - NBNZ Business Confidence] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed manufacturers, builders, retailers, agricultural firms, and service providers. It's a leading indicator of economic health - businesses react quickly to market conditions, and changes in their sentiment can be an early signal of future economic activity such as spending, hiring, and investment.

==========

"Business confidence and firms’ signals on the employment, investment and activity front are receding. They’re receding from high levels though, so let’s keep it in perspective.

The growth side of the economy still looks okay; optimism is just progressively being tempered. There are risks though, and declines are looking more trend-like.



Inflation expectations fell to a historical low. A low headline inflation rate will be playing a role, but it’s notable that inflation expectations are tracking below the inflation target midpoint; that’s unusual."





==========

NZDUSD M5: 28 pips price movement by NZD - NBNZ Business Confidence news event :