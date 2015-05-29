NZDUSD Intra-Day Fundamentals - ANZ Business Confidence and 28 pips price movement

0
997
2015-05-29 02:00 GMT (or 04:00 MQ MT5 time) | [NZD - NBNZ Business Confidence]
==========
- past data is 30.2
- forecast data is n/a
- actual data is 15.7 according to the latest press release
if actual > forecast (or previous data) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - NBNZ Business Confidence] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed manufacturers, builders, retailers, agricultural firms, and service providers. It's a leading indicator of economic health - businesses react quickly to market conditions, and changes in their sentiment can be an early signal of future economic activity such as spending, hiring, and investment.
==========
- "Business confidence and firms’ signals on the employment, investment and activity front are receding. They’re receding from high levels though, so let’s keep it in perspective.
- The growth side of the economy still looks okay;
optimism is just progressively being tempered. There are risks though,
and declines are looking more trend-like.
- Inflation expectations fell to a historical low. A low headline inflation rate will be playing a role, but it’s notable that inflation expectations are tracking below the inflation target midpoint; that’s unusual."
==========
NZDUSD M5: 28 pips price movement by NZD - NBNZ Business Confidence news event :