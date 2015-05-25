Economic calendar May 25-29: Main events and macrostatistics

While this week is expected to be quieter than the previous one, however, there is economic news markets will find important, for instance, many countries will release their preliminary or final GDP for the first quarter of the year. Have a look at what will happen in the upcoming days.

Monday, May 25



Markets are closed due to Whit Monday in many European countries and Memorial Day in US.



Tuesday, May 26



In the eurozone, there are no major indicators or speeches scheduled, a day is expected to be quiet.



Later in the day, investors will eye the US Durable Goods.

Then, the New Home Sales for April will be out, following the weak Existing Home Sales numbers released last week.



The Standard and Poor’s will release the S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Indices that will complete the March’s Image in the Housing Sector.



The Consumer Confidence for May is expected to be out.



Overnight, the Bank of Japan will release its Policy Meeting Minutes.

Wednesday, May 27



In Germany the Gfk Consumer Confidence for June, a leading index that measures the level of consumers sentiment in economic activity, will be issued.



The German Retail Sales for April will also be published.

The European Central Bank is to release its Financial Stability Report which is published twice a year.



The Bank of Canada will release its Rate Statement with its monetary policy decisions and the headline of the report will be the Bank’s decision for its Interest Rate.

Later, during the European night, the Ministry of Economics in Japan will announce the Retail Trade numbers for April and the Large Retailer’s Trade.

Thursday, May 28



In the eurozone, the Industrial Confidence, Economic Sentiment Indicator, Business Climate, Services Sentiment and Consumer Confidence will show the confidence across the Eurozone about many sectors.

In Spain, the final GDP for the first quarter of the year is expected to be released.

In UK the Gfk Consumer Confidence, which is at a record high the last two months, will be announced for May.

The US is to publish the weekly jobless benefits claims.



The Pending Home Sales are also scheduled to be released.



Overnight, in Japan there is important economic data awaited. The National CPI along with the National CPI ex Food, Energy for April as well as, the country’s Unemployment Rate for April. The preliminary Industrial Production will be a first indication how the sector performed in May.

Friday, May 29



The US, Canada and UK will release their preliminary GDP for the first quarter of the year.



Switzerland, Italy, Portugal and Greece will release their final GDPs for the first quarter.



In Italy, May’s preliminary CPI will be announced.

Meanwhile, Germany, Sweden, Norway and Greece will release their Retail Sales for April.

