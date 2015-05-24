Technical Analysis - USDCAD bearish breakout to be started

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2015.05.25 18:34

Yellen's Words Fuels The Greenback's Rise (based on forbes article)

"The U.S. dollar hit a two-month high against the yen and is holding firm against other Group of 10 currencies on Monday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen suggested late last week the central bank will raise interest rates in 2015."





"With U.S. markets and most of Europe on holiday today, the thinned trading conditions will have most investors looking ahead to tomorrow’s forward-looking U.S. durables data, and Friday’s release of second estimate of U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) as key fundamental touch points for the dollar’s direction. Obviously, any news on Greece or of a potential Grexit will have an immediate impact on the EUR, similar to what happened in the overnight session in Asia."

"Yellen argued that the slowdown in first-quarter GDP growth was “largely” due to temporary factors, such as the record cold weather and a port dispute. The market took “largely” as being more important or convincing than Yellen’s “in part” verbiage that was used in the most recent FOMC statement (there will be a rebound in growth in the second quarter)."

"Yellen repeated her assessment that “it will be appropriate at some point this year to take the initial step to raise the federal funds target.” Not a very transparent statement on timing, but if you include rebounding economic growth, plus a pickup in consumer prices that’s supported by wage growth, you have a fixed-income market now pricing in a rate hike no later than September."