Something Interesting in Financial Video January 2014 - page 4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Ichimoku - Ideal Ichimoku Scenarios
Ichimoku - Drawbacks Of Ichimoku Kinko Hyo
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
USDJPY Technical Analysis 23.06 - 30.06 : Rally Finishing to Ranging
newdigital, 2013.06.27 12:07
Well ... what I am explaining here by text and charts - it is understandable for traders. But there are traders and coders on the forum. And I think we all know that they are using different "forex english" in some cases. So, I am just translating some terms/words I am using for technical Ichimoku analysis onto "coding english" language :) :
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting in Financial Video October 2013
newdigital, 2013.10.27 15:37Ichimoku trading tenkan-sen kijun-sen cross Part 2
Second part of the TK Cross video explaining about the Kumo future as a filter on your cross.
==================
Tenkan Sen / Kijun Sen Cross
The Tenkan Sen / Kijun Sen Cross signal occurs when the Tenkan Sen (Turning line) crosses the Kijun Sen (Standard line).
A bullish signal occurs when the Tenkan Sen crosses from below to above the Kijun Sen
A bearish signal occurs when the Tenkan Sen crosses from above to below the Kijun Sen
- A weak bullish signal occurs when the cross is below the Kumo.
- A neutral bullish signal occurs when the cross is inside the Kumo.
- A strong bullish signal occurs when the cross is above the Kumo.
Kijun Sen Cross
The Kijun Sen Cross signal occurs when the price crosses the Kijun Sen (Standard line).
A bullish signal occurs when the price crosses from below to above the Kijun Sen
A bearish signal occurs when the price crosses from above to below the Kijun Sen
- A weak bullish signal occurs when the cross is below the Kumo.
- A neutral bullish signal occurs when the cross is inside the Kumo.
- A strong bullish signal occurs when the cross is above the Kumo.
This video is part of an investing series that show how to use Relative Strength Index (RSI) and technical analysis to invest in stocks.
==========
More video :
==========
How to use RSI indicator to take decisions on buying and selling stocks
The relative strength index (RSI), one of the most popular technical indicators, is computed on the basis of the speed and direction of a stock's price movement. This means that the RSI indicator only measures the stock's internal strength (based on its past) and should not be confused with its relative strength, that is compared with other stocks, market indices, sectoral indices, etc.
Overbought/oversold levels: The RSI value will always move between 0 and 100; the value will be 0 if the stock falls on all 14 days, and 100, if the price moves up on all the days). This implies that the RSI can also be used to identify the overbought/oversold levels in a counter. As suggested by J Welles Wilder, the developer of this indicator, most technical analysts consider the RSI value above 70 as 'overbought zone' and below 30 as 'oversold zone'.
Failure swings: The main problem faced by the short-term traders who use indicators is that the stock may continue to move up despite the indicator hitting the overbought zone, or continue to go down even after the indicator hits the oversold zone. This is the reason Wilder developed a new concept called 'failure swing' for the RSI. A 'bearish failure swing' occurs when the RSI enters the overbought zone (goes above the 70 level) and comes below 70 again. In other words, a short position can be taken only when the RSI cuts the 70 lines from the top. Similarly, a 'bullish failure swing' occurs when the RSI enters the oversold zone and comes out. Both the positive and negative failure swings can be clearly seen in the chart on Reliance.
Divergence: This rule is similar to the divergence rule for other indicators as explained in the earlier issues. A positive divergence occurs when the RSI makes a higher bottom despite lower trending by share price. Similarly, a negative divergence occurs when the RSI starts falling and makes a lower top despite the share price moving higher. This can be seen in the chart on Bharti Airtel.
Trend direction: 'Trend is your friend' is a cardinal rule of technical analysis and the investors/traders can benefit by trading in the direction of the trend. The RSI is also used for determining and confirming the trend.
==========
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
PriceChannel Parabolic system
newdigital, 2013.01.21 16:21
This is updated template for this system in case of someone wants to trade it manually (templates for white background and black background are attached). Indicators:
By the way - I did not find good settings for RSI indicator sorry. I am suggesting to use rsi perios from 9 to 13 for now, or you will find your own settings. As to parabolic indicator so I am using 0.002/0.2 but we can use 0.005/0.05 or default settings as 0.02/0.2 for example.
==========
The Importance of Exit Strategy - 2
Risk Management - Exit Strategy Video 2 (part 2 of 4).
=============
The threads on the forum :
=============
Videos :
=============
Articles :
=============
03: TWO MORE UNEMPLOYMENT REPORTS
This is the 3nd video in a series on economic reports created for all markets, or for those who simply have an interest in economics. In this lesson we cover the ADP Unemployment Report and the Weekly Claims for Unemployment Insurance Report.
============
Previous parts:
============Jobless Claims (metatrader5.com)
There are two types of Jobless Claims - Initial Claims, when a person applies for a benefit for the first time in five years, and the total number. Initial claims are more important. Both figures show weekly changes in the number of jobless claims.
These figures do not always reflect the real state of events. They are sometimes distorted by short-term factors, such as federal or local holidays. This indicator can give an idea of what Non-farm payrolls will be next time. For example, if during a month the value of Jobless Claims consistently decreases, then it is likely that the value of Non-farm payrolls will be large. It has a limited impact on the market. Reducing of the number of jobless claims is a favorable factor for the growth of the dollar.
============
FF forum economic calendar :
EURUSD M5 : 14 pips price movement by USD - Unemployment Claims :
============
EURUSD M5 : 24 pips price movement by USD - Unemployment Claims :
============
USDJPY M5 : 34 pips price movement by USD - Unemployment Claims :
============
USDCHF M5 : price movement by USD - Unemployment Claims :
============
Forex brokers can delay the point at which you are able to enter the market. You could wait for 5 or 6 seconds and sometimes, not be able to enter the market at all.