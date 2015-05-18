Economic calendar May 18-22: Main events and macrostatistics

From German economic sentiment to U.S. report on consumer inflation - have a look at the most important events for markets in the upcoming week.



Monday, May 18



Switzerland is expected to report on retail sales.

Canada will celebrate the Patriots day holiday and thus markets will be closed.

Tuesday, May 19



The Reserve Bank of Australia is to release the minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting, giving investors insight into how officials view the economy and their policy options.

New Zealand is to publish numbers on inflation expectations.

The U.K. is to release data on consumer price inflation.

The ZEW Institute is to release a report on German economic sentiment.

The U.S. is expected to issue data on housing starts and building permits.

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz is to speak before the Greater Charlottetown Area Chamber of Commerce.

Wednesday, May 20



Japan is expected to issue preliminary data on first quarter economic growth.

Australia is to publish a report on consumer sentiment.

The Bank of England is to publish the minutes of its latest meeting.

Canada is to publish a report on wholesale sales.

The Federal Reserve is to publish the minutes of its most recent monetary policy meeting.

Thursday, May 21



China is to publish preliminary reading of the HSBC manufacturing index.

The euro zone is to publish reports on private sector activity. The ECB is to publish its meeting minutes later in the day.

The U.K. is to produce data on retail sales and industrial order expectations.

The U.S. is to release a string of reports including initial jobless claims, existing home sales and a look at manufacturing activity in the Philadelphia region.

Friday, May 22



The Bank of Japan is expected to announce its decision on monetary policy and hold a press conference after.

In the euro area, the Ifo Institute is to report on German business climate.

The U.K. is to issue data on public sector borrowing.

ECB President Mario Draghi and BoE Governor Mark Carney are expected to give a speech at an event “Inflation and Unemployment in Europe” in Sintra, Portugal.

Canada is to release data on consumer inflation and retail sales.

The U.S. is to terminate the week with a report on consumer inflation.

The weekly schedule of ECB public engagements may be found here.