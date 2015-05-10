FX Weekly Currency Score Wk20 / Sun. 10-May-2015

___________________________________________



The Currency Score analysis is one of the parameters used for the Ranking and Rating list which was published earlier this weekend. Besides this analysis and the corresponding chart I also provide the weekly analysis on my strategy and the Forex ranking and rating list which is available 3 times a week on this blog.It is recommended to read the page Currency score explained and Models in practice for a better understanding of the article. This article will provide my analysis on the 8 major currencies based on the technical analysis charts using the MACD and Ichimoku indicator on 4 time frames, the monthly, weekly, daily and 4 hours. The result of the technical analysis is the 2 screenshots in this article showing the Currency Score and the Currency Score Difference.

Last 3 months currency classification

The last 3 months currency classifications from a longer term perspective are provided for reference purposes. The necessary charts can be found in the previous article Weekly Currency Score Wk19. The currencies are classified for the coming weeks as follows:

Strong: USD / CHF / NZD. The preferred range is from 6 to 8.

Average: GBP / CAD. The preferred range is from 4 to 5.

Weak: EUR / JPY / AUD. The preferred range is from 1 to 3.

Currency Score

The NZD has a score of 3. This is a strong currency and it should have by preference a score of 6 or higher. It has a score at the moment of a weak currency.

The GBP has a score of 8. This is an average currency and it should have by preference a score from 4 to 5. It has a score at the moment of a strong currency.

The AUD has a score of 4. This is a weak currency and it should have by preference a score from 1 or 3. It has a score at the moment of an average currency.

Most currencies are at the right level when looking at the last 3 months currency classification except for the NZD, GBP and AUD.

There is a strong pullback at the moment for the NZD when looking at the market as a whole.

There is a light pullback for the AUD when looking at the market as a whole.

There is an increase of momentum for the GBP that is getting stronger.

The pairs that we may look at are all most probably trending except for the pairs with the NZD and AUD which are most probably ranging.



For analyzing the best pairs to trade this classification is the first issue. When looking at the most recent score that is used for the coming period we can see in the screenshot below the following deviations:The conclusion is:





Currency Score difference



GBP/JPY with the AUD/CHF

CHF/JPY with the GBP/AUD

EUR/GBP with the AUD/CHF

EUR/GBP with the CHF/JPY





The GBP/JPY is in an uptrend and within the Bollinger Band.

The AUD/CHF is in a downtrend and within the Bollinger Band.

The CHF/JPY is in an uptrend and within the Bollinger Band.

The GBP/AUD is in an uptrend and within the Bollinger Band.

The EUR/GBP is in a downtrend and within the Bollinger Band.

