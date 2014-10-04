EURJPY bear trend may be weakening, prepare for reversal

I've been pushing the EURJPY sell signal for some time now. Right now, it looks like the trend is ending especially from a price action stand point. Looking at the daily chart, the second last trading day of last week ended off in a doji. Both the upper and lower tails are relatively the same size. Of course, it will appear to be in a ranging pattern on a lower time frame. However, the daily time frame produces quite a bit of valuable information.

As mentioned earlier, the second last trading day of last week ended off in a doji. The last trading day ended off in a doji as well actually. In other words, it appears to be two days of indecision. Keep in mind a smaller push down is still very likely, but there is a long term reversal in play as well. The price is nearing a support zone. The Euro has been heavily oversold, but the Yen may face even further devaluation.

I have also mentioned that this pair has been in a range rather than a trend. As of the moment, the price is nearing the lower bound of the range and so another reason for a likely reversal as well.