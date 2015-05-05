Technical Analysis for US Dollar, S&P 500, Gold and Crude Oil

US DOLLAR TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices turned higher as expected after producing a bullish Piercing Line candle pattern. A daily close above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 11901 exposes the 50% level at 11951.

S&P 500 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices are struggling to maintain downward momentum after putting in a Bearish Engulfing candlestick pattern but the setup remains technically valid for now, warning that a double top may yet be confirmed at 2119.40 (February 25 high). A break below the 14.6% Fibonacci retracement at 2081.10 exposes the 23.6% level at 2053.40.

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices found support at a familiar range floor above $1175/oz once again. From here a push above the 50% Fibonacci expansion at 1190.47 exposes the 38.2% level at 1196.26. Alternatively, a move below the 61.8% Fib at 1184.69 targets the 76.4% Fib at 1177.53.

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices are digesting gains after rising to the highest level in five months. A break above the 50% Fibonacci expansion at 67.55 exposes the 61.8% level at 69.01. Alternatively, a move below the 38.2% Fib at 66.09 targets the 23.6% expansion at 64.29