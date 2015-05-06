Kingdee reaches global AWS deal with Amazon Connect Technology Services (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

Under this global strategic cooperation agreement, the two parties will implement comprehensive and in-depth cooperation in various sectors, including enterprise resource planning, cloud service business transformation; product and technology innovation; automated operation and maintenance; user experience; international market service; and talent development. The cooperation is expected to help Kingdee establish a world-class ERP cloud service platform and accelerate the development of enterprise cloud computing market and the construction of a cloud computing ecosystem in China.



According to the terms of the agreement, Kingdee will become a core partner of Amazon AWS in the global cloud service sector. Amazon AWS will share its cloud computing technologies, methods, experience and knowledge with Kingdee and support Kingdee's building of ERP cloud service capacity.



In addition, the two parties will strive to further assist Chinese enterprises to expand cross-border e-commerce businesses and help them promote their businesses to the overseas market more easily