Technical Analysis - EURUSD breaking 100 peiod SMA together with 1.1251 for market rally to be started

D1 price is on primary bearish located below 200 period SMA and below 100 period SMA with secondary market rally:
- The price is crossing 1.1251 resistance level together with 100 peiod SMA
- EURUSD traded at its highest level in over two-months this past week
- Daily OBV touched its highest level since early January
- A close under 1.0860 on above average volume is needed to turn the outlook negative on the euro
- Nearest resistance level is 1.1251
- Key support level is 1.0461
Trend:
- D1 - ranging bearish with market rally to be started