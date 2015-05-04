Technical Analysis - EURUSD breaking 100 peiod SMA together with 1.1251 for market rally to be started
Weekly Trends

Technical Analysis - EURUSD breaking 100 peiod SMA together with 1.1251 for market rally to be started

4 May 2015, 03:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
10
264

D1 price is on primary bearish located below 200 period SMA and below 100 period SMA with secondary market rally:

  • The price is crossing 1.1251 resistance level together with 100 peiod SMA
  • EURUSD traded at its highest level in over two-months this past week
  • Daily OBV touched its highest level since early January
  • A close under 1.0860 on above average volume is needed to turn the outlook negative on the euro
  • Nearest resistance level is 1.1251
  • Key support level is 1.0461

Trend:

  • D1 - ranging bearish with market rally to be started
#eurusd, technical analysis, price pattern