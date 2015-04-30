VIDEO LESSON - Price Action: Terms and Tips

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- Trend: two successively higher tops and bottoms (uptrend)
- Trend: two successively lower tops and bottoms (downtrend)
- Other names for a positive trend: run up/bull run/rally
- Other names for a negative trend: run down/bear run/decline
- Trading range: the market moves up and down within a consistent range without establishing a definitive trend in one direction
- Consolidation: the range of price's movement constricts as the market becomes directionless
- Reversal: the market moves in the opposite direction from the previous trend, implying the end of that trend
- Retrace: the market moves some amount in the opposite direction from the previous trend before the trend is eventually reinstated
- 2 Attempts Rule: the idea that if the market attempts to do something twice and fails, the opposite will happen
- Break-out: the market breaks out of a trading range or a resistance level
- Clear-out: the market's break-out in one direction is quickly followed by its movement in the opposite direction
- Throwback: retracement after a break above
- Pullback: retracement after a break below