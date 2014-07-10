How to Day Trade with Ichimoku

Value of Ichimoku

Transitioning to Short-Term Thinking

An Example with GBPUSD

Many traders favor finding trends at some level of the chart. The trend may be within an overall range, but these traders know if they can catch an intermediate trend, that one move can make their day, week, or month if they catch it right. Thankfully, Ichimoku can help you limit risk while capturing upside.

Ichimoku is a trend following indicator that in and of itself can comprise an entire trading system. The value of Ichimoku is the visual display of different forms of support in an uptrend or resistance in a downtrend. Regardless of your bias or approach, the cloud is a helpful tool to easily spot the path of least resistance in the market.

Learn Forex: Ichimoku Example







Each component of Ichimoku is helpful. However as you start to focus on shorter time frames two components become more critical. Those two components are the Cloud & the Momentum line.



Learn Forex: Ichimoku Diagram





To focus on short-term trading requires an eye for a few specific things. First, you need to know that trade management will make or break your trading and unmanaged stops and limits may leave you disappointed in the overall end result.



Second, you’re effectively trading momentum. Once momentum expires, so does your interest in the trade. Lastly, you’re best riding in the direction of the intra-day trend which can be defined by price riding the cloud.



Based on what you just read, as a short-term trader, you’re focused on short-term trends and their corresponding momentum. If you want to take this within the scope of potential longer-term tops and bottoms you’re welcome to but of course, the idea here is to limit risk significantly by getting out of a trade when the intra-day trend reverses.



For those interested in the potential of a GBPUSD reversal and the potential resistance points on the major pair, here are a few things to look at followed by a short-term Ichimoku chart for you to focus on:

GBPUSD has been recently trading within a historically pivotal area around 1.7130-1.7180 but has failed to sustain a rally through there. Last week’s high was exactly 1.7180 with no follow through seen since then. The overall long-term set-up is similar to 1998, a time period that we have extensively referred to with regard to the USD-Index. Also, sentiment has reached extremes on multiple sentiment indicators. Short-term dynamics are also pointing to a correction within the uptrend.



Applying the short-term scope of Ichimoku to GBPUSD would have us focusing on taking a short short-term trade as long as two things are in play:

Price stays below the cloud

Lagging line, and thus momentum, also stays below the cloud

Learn Forex: Short-Term Set-Up If GBPUSD Breaks Below 1.7100





When momentum reverses, as seen by the lagging line reversing from the cloud, you can exit the trade knowing that either a reversal is at play or a correction. If a correction is at play and you stay in the trade, you run the risk of foregoing a better opportunity by binding up your margin in a non-active trade.

