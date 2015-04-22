AUDUSD Intra-Day Fundamentals - Consumer Price Index and 54 pips price movement

past data is 0.2%

forecast data is 0.1%

actual data is 0.2% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous data) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers. Consumer prices account for a majority of overall inflation. Inflation is important to currency valuation because rising prices lead the central bank to raise interest rates out of respect for their inflation containment mandate.

==========

"THE ALL GROUPS CPI



rose 0.2% in the March quarter 2015, compared with a rise of 0.2% in the December quarter 2014.

rose 1.3% through the year to the March quarter 2015, compared with a rise of 1.7% through the year to the December quarter 2014.

The most significant price rises this quarter were for domestic holiday travel and accommodation (+3.5%), tertiary education (+5.7%) and medical and hospital services (+2.2%).

The most significant offsetting price falls this quarter were for automotive fuel (-12.2%) and fruit (-8.0%)."

OVERVIEW OF CPI MOVEMENTS

==========