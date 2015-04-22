AUDUSD Intra-Day Fundamentals - Consumer Price Index and 54 pips price movement

0
2015-04-22 02:30 GMT (or 04:30 MQ MT5 time) | [AUD - CPI]
"THE ALL GROUPS CPI
- past data is 0.2%
- forecast data is 0.1%
- actual data is 0.2% according to the latest press release
if actual > forecast (or previous data) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers. Consumer prices account for a majority of overall inflation. Inflation is important to currency valuation because rising prices lead the central bank to raise interest rates out of respect for their inflation containment mandate.
"THE ALL GROUPS CPI
- rose 0.2% in the March quarter 2015, compared with a rise of 0.2% in the December quarter 2014.
- rose 1.3% through the year to the March quarter 2015, compared with a rise of 1.7% through the year to the December quarter 2014.
- The most significant price rises this quarter were for domestic holiday travel and accommodation (+3.5%), tertiary education (+5.7%) and medical and hospital services (+2.2%).
- The most significant offsetting price falls this quarter were for automotive fuel (-12.2%) and fruit (-8.0%)."
==========AUDUSD M5: 54 pips price movement by AUD - CPI news event