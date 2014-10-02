Global markets overview for Oct 2

• Gold down 0.63% to $1,208.16/oz

• GBP/USD – 1.6213

In the forex markets this morning, sterling was trading against the greenback at 1.6191 and against the euro at 1.2830. The dollar was trading at 0.7924 against the euro and 108.83 against the Japanese yen.

And in the UK, Domino’s Pizza reported a big rise in sales over the last quarter. Total sales rose by 18% to £165.7m in the three months to 28 September, up from £140.9m in the same period last year. Like-for-like sales rose by 12.9%.

Disappointing economic data from the UK and Europe coupled with declining supermarket stocks hit the FTSE 100 hard yesterday. The index slid 1% to close at 6,557.

Sainsbury’s was the day’s worst performer, down 7% after cutting its sales forecast and reviewing its dividend. Morrisons fell 5%, and Tesco was 3.2% lower.

In Europe, the Paris CAC 40 fell 51 points to 4,365 and the German Xetra Dax lost 92 points to 9,382.

In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.4% to 16,804, the S&P 500 fell 1.3% to 1,946, and the Nasdaq Composite slid1.6% to 4,422.

Overnight in Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 2.6% to 15,661, and the broader Topix index lost 2.9% to 1,280. And in China markets were closed for a public holiday.

Brent spot was trading at $93.21 early today, and in New York, crude oil was at $89.70.



Spot gold was trading at $1,214 an ounce, silver was at $17.14 and platinum was at $1,276.