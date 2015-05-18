GBPUSD June-December 2015 Forecast: ranging bearish with 1.4565 key support level

Tenkan-sen line is located below Kijun-sen line of Ichimoku indicator with 1.4565 support level on monthly timeframe chart for the bearish market condition to be continuing.



Primary bearish market condition was estimated by AbsoluteStrength indicator and TrendStrength indicators with the secondary ranging which was started on open MN bar: price was stopped by 1.4565 support level.

Chinkou Span line is located to be very close to the monthly price for possible breakout of the price movement from below to above



Nearest support level is 1.4565

Nearest resistance levels are 1.5785 and 1.6643





If MN price will break 1.4565 support level on close bar so the primary bearish breakdown will be continuing

If MN price will break 1.5785 resistance level so we may see the reversal of the price movement from primary bearish to the primary bullish market conditioncondition

If not so the price will be ranging between 1.4565 and 1.5785 levels

Resistance

Support

1.5785 1.4565

1.6643 N/A





Trend: bearish ranging