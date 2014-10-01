EURUSD to continue bearish trend soon

The EURUSD just broke a significant support zone. This zone has been tested three times since the November 2012 initial support zone.

Looking at the weekly chart, the price did not even hesitate in this support zone. It made a hard break through and continued falling. It is not too late to continue selling off this pair actually. However, the entry should be timed on the hourly.

Taking a look at the hourly time frame, the price is currently consolidating and perhaps making a pull back to either moving average or the support turned resistance zone. Price will reach approximately 1.2650 before its continuation fall.