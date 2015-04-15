Technical Analysis: NZDUSD for daily close above the 0.7503 area with 38.2% Fibonacci expansion

New Zealand Dollar corrected higher against US namesake after seemingly overturning the up move from the March swing low yesterday. A daily close above the 0.7503 area (horizontal pivot, 38.2% Fibonacci expansion) exposes the 50% level.







Resistance

Support

0.7547 0.7406 0.7608

0.7332



Alternatively, a reversal above trend line support-turned-resistance at 0.7547 clears the way for a challenge of 0.7608 (December 9 low, falling trend line).





The corrective rebound has improved risk/reward parameters and we will now enter short, initially targeting 0.7418. A stop-loss will be activated on a daily close above 0.7608. We will book profit on half of the position and move the stop-loss to breakeven (0.7513) once the first objective is reached.