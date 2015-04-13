Four things market players talk about today

Hillary Clinton running for president, China's disappointing data, India-Germany business relations - below are the most important things markets discuss today.

China's exports drop



The nation's exports dropped the most in more than a year in March, as it reported a trade surplus of $3.08 billion last moth, compared to expectations for a surplus of $45.4 billion and down from a surplus of $60.6 in February. Exports tumbled 15.0% from a year earlier last month, disappointing expectations for a 12.0% increase, while imports sank 12.7%, worse than forecasts for a decline of 11.7%.

The drop in imports pointed to persistent weakness in the economy, spurring betting that policymakers will do more to boost growth.

Citigroup see iron ore dropping as China's demand slows



China's demand for iron ore is slowing and supply from the likes of BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto is still surging. The price of iron ore dropped below $50 a metric ton this month and Citigroup see it plunging even further, to the $30s.

India - Germany relations



Since Germany is India's first trade partner in the European Union, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has headed over to the Hannover industrial fair to try and woo German business.

US elections



Hillary Clinton announced on Sunday she will seek the White House in 2016, possibly becoming the nation's first female president.