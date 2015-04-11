Technical Analysis - AUDUSD ranging bearish with 0.7532 key support level

- Tenkan-sen line is located below Kijun-sen line of Ichimoku indicator with 0.7532 support level on W1 timeframe.
- W1 price is ranging between 0.7532 support and 0.7937 resistance levels.
- AbsoluteStrength indicator and TrendStrength indicators are indicating the ranging bearish market condition.
- AUDUSD continues to trade between well-defined slope lines but beware of a possible broadening bottom (very difficult pattern to trade).
- Trade outside of the bearish upper parallel that has contained strength since late October would shift focus to a former support line (turned resistance in January) near .8180.
- D1 price is ranging between 0.7532 support and 0.7737 resistance levels.
Trend:
- H4 - ranging bullish
- D1 - ranging bearish
- W1 - ranging bearish
- MN1 - bearish breakdown