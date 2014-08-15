Tutorial Digest - Review of Metatrader 5 iPhone App

About Metatrader 5 mobile application :

3.10. Mobile Trading and Push Notifications. Currently, mobile trading is becoming more and more popular. Traders often need to have access to their accounts 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, from anywhere in the world. The mobile part of the MetaTrader 5 trading platform is in step with the times. The MetaTrader 5 mobile terminals for iPhone and Android are available to traders absolutely free of charge.

One of the most important functions of the mobile terminals is the option of receiving push notification. Push notifications are short text messages that can be sent to mobile devices from the PC version of the client terminal, and from various services of the MQL5.community. Such notifications are never lost, and arrive immediately, regardless of whether the application is running or not.

The MQL5 language provides a special SendNotification function, which allows MQL5 programs to send push notifications. Also the terminal allows you to create signals for alerting you of events in the market. One of the event notification types is push notifications.

Push notifications can also be used to obtain information about the updates on the MQL5.community site. To do this, specify your ID in the user profile in "Contacts" tab.