New MetaTrader 5 Android: 24 Analytical Objects and OTP Two-Factor Authentication

The latest MetaTrader 5 Android (build 1164) features analytical objects that can be applied both to chart and indicator windows.

24 analytical objects have been added to the already existing 30 indicators turning your smartphone and tablet into a powerful tool for in-depth technical analysis of the markets. Lines, channels, Elliott waves, Gann and Fibonacci tools, as well as geometric shapes are at your disposal.





Another MetaTrader 5 Android added innovation is the OTP (One-Time Password) system. The two-factor authentication provides an extra level of security for your accounts. Now, you may enter a verification code in addition to login and password when logging in to a desktop or tablet terminal. The code is generated on your smartphone by MetaTrader 5 Android application.

The generated code is tied to a particular device and changes every 30 seconds, so that no one can access your trading account.

Update your MetaTrader 5 Android device to receive 24 tools to help you with your graphical analysis of financial markets!