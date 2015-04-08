Using Indicators as StopLoss
There is a expert advisor which allows you to use most important Indicators as StopLoss. He drags the StopLoss of every Position automatically.

What Indicators?

  1. Kijun-Sen Line
  2. Parabolic SAR
  3. Moving Average
  4. Donchian Channel
I has a user-friendly onchart window which gives you a quick overview of your current positions, stoploss equity and takeprofit equity. That is why you can use this EA also as a risk managing tool.

 

You also can adjust the settings directly from the chart without opening the annoying Expert Advisor Window.

 

