TECHNICAL ANALYSIS for US Dollar, S&P 500, GOLD and Grude Oil

US DOLLAR TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices are extending to a new four-year high. Daily close above the 38.2% Fibonacci expansion at 11130 exposes the 50% level at 11200. Alternatively, a reversal back below the 23.6% Fib at 11043 clears the way for a test of rising trend line support at 11016.

S&P 500 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices continue to edge lower. Near-term support is 1963.40, the September 29 swing low, with a break below that on a daily closing basis exposing the channel floor at 1941.60. Alternatively, a move above the channel top at 1976.60 targets the 23.6% Fibonacci expansion at 1994.60.

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices resumed its down trend after consolidative period, with sellers now aiming to test the 23.6% Fibonacci expansion at 1198.47. A break below that on a daily closing basis exposes the 1178.23-86 area marked by the 38.2% level and the December 31 2013 low. Alternatively, a turn back above the 14.6% Fib at 1210.94 aims for range top resistance at 1225.38.

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices edged past support at 95.11, the 23.6% Fibonacci expansion. A break below that exposes the 38.2% level at 92.34. Alternatively, a turn back above the 95.11 eyes the 96.73-82 area, marked by the April 18 2013 low and the 14.6% Fib.