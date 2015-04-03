Intra-Day Fundamentals - Non-Farm Payrolls and 481 pips price movement for 4 majors

past data is 295K

forecast data is 244K

actual data is 126K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous data) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]= Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry. ob creation is an important leading indicator of consumer spending, which accounts for a majority of overall economic activity.

Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 126,000 in March, and the unemployment rate was unchanged at 5.5 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Employment continued to trend up in professional and business services, health care, and retail trade, while mining lost jobs.

EURUSD M5: 143 pips price movement



USD - Non-Farm Employment Change news event







GBPUSD M5: 112 pips price movement



USD - Non-Farm Employment Change news event









USDCHF M5: 107 pips price movement



USD - Non-Farm Employment Change news event









USDJPY M5: 119 pips price movement

USD - Non-Farm Employment Change news event

M5 chart





