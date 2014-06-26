Asian shares raise on Thursday

Shares in Asia rose on Thursday, responding to a growing on Wall Street which posted a gain for the first time in three days.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.4%, while Sydney's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.5%. Korea's KOSPI rose 0.6%. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 rose a slight 0.2%.

Yahoo Japan Corp. (TOKYO:4689) rose 2% after the information it would take a stake in a credit-card company to expand its e-commerce.

Overnight, U.S. stocks rose on bets that the second quarter GDP report will reveal a solid rise in economic activity, while first-quarter report have shown a contraction of 1.0%

The Dow 30 rose 0.29%, the S&P 500 index has growing on 0.49%, while the NASDAQ Composite index rose 0.68%.

Shares in Asia rose on Thursday, responding to a growing on Wall Street which posted a gain for the first time in three days.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.4%, while Sydney's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.5%. Korea's KOSPI rose 0.6%. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 rose a slight 0.2%.



Yahoo Japan Corp. (TOKYO:4689) rose 2% after the information it would take a stake in a credit-card company to expand its e-commerce.



Overnight, U.S. stocks rose on bets that the second quarter GDP report will reveal a solid rise in economic activity, while first-quarter report have shown a contraction of 1.0%

The Dow 30 rose 0.29%, the S&P 500 index has growing on 0.49%, while the NASDAQ Composite index rose 0.68%.



The Commerce Department reported that U.S. gross domestic product contracted at an annual rate of 2.9% in the first quarter of the year, far surpassing consensus forecasts for a decline of 1.7%.

U.S. durable goods orders fell 1.0% and core durable goods orders fell 0.1% in May contrary to expectations for increase of 0.2% and 0.4%, respectively.

Stocks rose anyway, as recent economic indicators have shown that a U.S. economy rebounding from a inertly winter.