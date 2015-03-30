Economic calendar March 30-April 3

Below are listed the events which are likely to influence market sentiment in the period from March 30 to April 3.



Monday, March 30



Germany and Spain are to release preliminary data on CPI.

Switzerland is to publish its KOF economic barometer.

The U.K. is to produce data on net lending.

Canada is to release figures on raw material price inflation.

The U.S. is to issue reports on personal spending and pending home sales.

Tuesday, March 31



New Zealand is to report on business confidence and building consents.

Japan is to produce a report on average cash earnings.

The euro zone is to release preliminary figures on consumer inflation and the monthly employment report.



Germany is to report on retail sales and the unemployment rate.

The U.K. is to produce data on the current account.

Canada is to publish its monthly report on gross domestic product.

The U.S. is to release data on consumer confidence.

Wednesday, April 1



Japan is to publish the results of the Tankan manufacturing and non-manufacturing indexes.

Australia is to release data on building approvals.

China is to publish its official manufacturing index.

The U.K. is to release survey data on manufacturing activity.

The U.S. is to release the ADP nonfarm payrolls report, which outlines private sector jobs growth, while the Institute of Supply Management is to release data on manufacturing activity.

Thursday, April 2



Australia is to report on the trade balance.

The U.K. is to release poll data on construction activity.

The U.S. and Canada are to report on their trade balances.



The U.S. will also release data on initial jobless claims and factory orders.

Friday, April 3



Australian, New Zealander, European, the U.K., U.S. as well as Canadian markets will be closed for the Good Friday holiday.

The U.S. is to terminate the week with a government report on non-farm payrolls, the unemployment rate and average earnings.