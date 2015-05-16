How To Trade - Spread indicator, What Does It Tell Traders and Free to Downloads

Spreads are based off the Buy and Sell price of a currency pair.

Costs are based off of spreads and lot size.

Spreads are variable and can change during news.

Every market has a spread and so does Forex. A spread is simply defined as the price difference between where a trader may purchase or sell an underlying asset. Traders that are familiar with equities will synonymously call this the Bid: Ask spread.



Since the spread is just a number, we now need to know how to relate the spread into Dollars and Cents. The good news is if you can find the spread, finding this figure is very mathematically straight forward once you have identified pip cost and the number of lots you are trading.



Remember, pip cost is exponential. This means you will need to multiply this value based off of the number of lots you are trading. As the size of your positions increase, so will the cost incurred from the spread.



It is important to remember that spreads are variable meaning they will not always remain the same and will change sporadically. These changes are based off of liquidity, which may differ based off of market conditions and upcoming economic data.



Traders should always consider the risk of trading volatile markets. One of the options for trading news events is to immediately execute orders at market in hopes that the market volatility covers the increased spread cost. Or, traders can wait for markets to normalize and then take advantage of added liquidity once market activity subsides.

