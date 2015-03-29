FX Weekly Currency Score Wk14 / Sun. 29-Mar-2015

___________________________________________ Last 3 months currency classification

The Currency Score analysis is one of the parameters used for the Ranking and Rating list which was published earlier this weekend. Besides this analysis and the corresponding chart I also provide the weekly analysis on my strategy and the Forex ranking and rating list which is available 3 times a week on this blog.It is recommended to read the page Currency score explained and Models in practice for a better understanding of the article. This article will provide my analysis on the 8 major currencies based on the technical analysis charts using the MACD and Ichimoku indicator on 4 time frames, the monthly, weekly, daily and 4 hours. The result of the technical analysis are the 2 screenshots in this article showing the Currency Score and the Currency Score Difference.

The last 3 months currency classification from a longer term perspective are provided for reference purposes. The necessary charts can be found in the previous article Weekly Currency Score Wk11. The currencies are classified for the coming weeks as follows:



Strong: USD / NZD / GBP. The preferred range is from 6 to 8.

Average: CAD / CHF / JPY. The preferred range is from 3 to 5.

Weak: EUR / AUD. The preferred range is from 1 to 2.

___________________________________________



Currency Score

Most of the currencies are at the right level except for the following combinations. The CHF is 3 points higher and the GBP is 2 points lower, the AUD is a point higher and the CAD is 2 points lower.

There is a strong pullback at the moment for the GBP when looking at the market as a whole.

There is a light pullback at the moment for the AUD when looking at the market as a whole.

There is significant increase of momentum for the CHF which is getting stronger.

There is some increase of momentum for the CAD which is getting weaker.

The pairs that we may look at are all most probably trending except for the pairs with the GBP and AUD which are most probably ranging.



For analyzing the best pairs to trade this classification is the first issue. When looking at the most recent score that is used for the coming period we can see in the screenshot below that the CHF is having a score of 8 and the GBP a score of 4. A strong currency should have by preference a score of 6 or higher and an average currency a score from 3 to 5. The CHF is getting stronger lately and switched places with the GBP.We can also see that the CAD is having a score of 1 and the AUD a score of 3. A weak currency should have by preference a score of 2 or lower and an average currency a score of 3, 4 or 5. The AUD has got stronger last week and switched places with the CAD.The conclusion is:





___________________________________________



Currency Score difference



CAD/CHF with the AUD/USD

EUR/USD with the AUD/CHF

NZD/CAD with the AUD/USD

USD/CAD with the EUR/NZD

According to the Ranking and Rating list already published this weekend the following pair combinations look interesting.

When looking at the Currency Score Table here below for this week we can see the currency score differences. The interesting pairs should have by preference a score difference of 4 or higher when they are similarly classified. Or the better classified pair should have a higher score than the counterpart. All the pairs mentioned above comply for trading in the coming week. The Currencies are colored Green, Orange and Red resp. by the classification they have. This way it is easier to see what currencies should have a certain score difference.







___________________________________________

The CAD/CHF is in a downtrend and within the Bollinger Band. The downtrend is resuming.

The AUD/USD is in a downtrend and nicely within the Bollinger Band.

The EUR/USD is in a downtrend and nicely within the Bollinger Band.

The AUD/CHF is in a downtrend and within the Bollinger Band. The downtrend is resuming.

The NZD/CAD is in an uptrend and nicely within the Bollinger Band.

The USD/CAD is in an uptrend and nicely within the Bollinger Band.

The EUR/NZD is in a downtrend and nicely within the Bollinger Band.

___________________________________________

