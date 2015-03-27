Weekly digest March 23-27: China's 'World Bank' as threat to US; Bad news for stocks; Lloyds Bank currency forecast

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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of
stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting
informative articles for traders.
Top news of the week: Asian "World Bank" emerges as rival to US power, attracts US allies
- CNBC: China’s new ‘World Bank’ gains support despite warnings
- Asia Times Online: Chinese analysts urge US not to politicize AIIB
- The West Australian: US stance against AIIB 'embarrassing'
- The Diplomat: AIIB: Not a US Loss, Not a Chinese Win
- MQL5 Blogs: IMF to collaborate with China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
- Deutsche Welle: South Korea latest US ally to join AIIB
- Wall Street Journal: Decision to Join China-Led Bank Tests South Korea’s Ties to U.S.
- Reuters: Japan still cautious on AIIB, to keep in contact with US
This week's main events, analysis: Bad news for stocks, Bank of Japan under pressure, Growth in France and Spain positive for eurozone, Investors coming back to Russia
- CNNmoney: Bad news: Stocks likely to fall further
- Bloomberg: The Fed May Be Overreacting to the Dollar's Strength
- LATimes: San Francisco Fed President John Williams expects momentum in labor market
- Reuters: Fed's Fischer: Nonbank financial sector less vulnerable than before crisis
- MQL5 Blogs: Fed official: Surprised by how much strong dollar influences US economy
- The Guardian: The Guardian view on 0% inflation: a worrying sign of a feeble economy
- The Times: Growth in France and Spain boosts eurozone
- MarketWatch: China stocks may be in serious bubble
- MQL5 Blogs: Japan approaches deflation, as CPI stops rising
- CNBC: Bank of Japan under pressure as inflation stalls
- MQL5 Blogs: Can Singapore sustain its unprecedented success after leader's death?
- MarketWatch: Varoufakis resignation rumor denied by Greek Ministry of Finance
- Deutsche Welle: Germanwings crash prompts two-person cockpit rule
- CNBC: Is Russia back in the game?
- Forbes: Are Investors Warming Up To Russia?
Forex news: Fed erasing dollar value, Lloyds currency forecast, firming Singapore dollar
- MQL5 Blogs: Trade Ideas For EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CHF - UBS
- FXStreet: GBP/USD hits session high above 1.49
- FXStreet: Will Yellen Push the Euro Further?
- Pound Sterling Live: Pound / Dollar Exchange Rate Forecast to Recover in Late 2015
- MarketWatch: Dollar up against euro ahead of GDP update, Yellen speech
- Bloomberg: How the Fed Erased 1% of the Dollar's Value in a Single Day
- The Guardian: Pound rises as Carney insists next move in interest rates is up
- Wall Street Journal: Singapore Dollar Strengthens Despite Expectations for Easing. Monetary Authority of Singapore Expected to Ease Policy Further
- MQL5 Blogs: Bitcoin is being compared with Internet in terms of innovation
- Pound Sterling Live: Lloyds Exchange Rate Forecasts at Start of the Second Quarter of 2015
Commodity market news: Overview
- Reuters: Oil falls more than $1 as Middle East supply fears ease
- CNBC: How oil is preparing for a new world order
- MQL5 Blogs: Oil expert: Prices will reach $35 by June
- MQL5 Blogs: Relationship between commodities and dollar are way more complicated than inverse
- Bloomberg: Gold Trims Weekly Advance as Dollar Climbs on Rates Speculation
- Seeking Alpha: Gold - Threatens To Remain Above Key $1200 Level
- MQL5 Blogs: Gold relationship with greenback is shifting as gold market is moving to Asia
- FXEmpire: Gold Continues To Hug $1200 After Soaring To $1219
- MQL5 Blogs: Analysts: 2015 will see gold's third yearly drop, with safe-haven status shrinking
- MQL5 Blogs: Gold & Silver Stocks: 2015 will clearly show the bottom, and Gold & Silver Stocks will rise again
Company news: Google's new CEO, China purchasing Italian firms, Tech bubble
- CNNMoney: Google's new CFO and her $70 million pay package
- Wall Street Journal: Companies Restless at Slow Pace of EU Justice
- Sydney Morning Herald: Chevron exits Caltex Australia in record $4.61b block trade
- BBC News: Shell and Taqa to cut hundreds of North Sea jobs
- MQL5 Blogs: US regulators warn UK banks over living wills
- MQL5 Blogs: Chinese firm to buy Italy's Pirelli
- Barron's: The Arguments for and Against a Tech Bubble
- Forbes: New 4-inch iPhone 6 Reported With Two Stupid Flaws
- Forbes: Galaxy S6 And Galaxy S6 Edge On Sale, But Best S6 Coming Soon
- The Times: Recovering Co-op Bank narrows losses to £264m
Self-development for traders: Thursday reads, top-performing S&P 500 stocks, China billionaire's observation
- MarketWatch: Top-performing S&P 500 stocks of 2015
- Motley Fool Australia: 3 things only the pros know about gold today
- MQL5 Blogs: China’s richest man - Most of the stock’s gains come at 3:50 p.m., 10 minutes before the close of trading in Hong Kong
- CNBC: How to trade the riskiest stock out there
- MQL5 Blogs: 10 Thursday Reads - How Much Cash Is Too Much Cash, Jeremy Clarkson, Businesses Aren’t Investing Much and more
- MQL5 Blogs: Why Singapore's Lee Kuan Yew was the one who inspired China's success
- Reuters: Cinderella’s new moral: Be rich or be a pumpkin