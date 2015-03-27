Weekly digest March 23-27: China's 'World Bank' as threat to US; Bad news for stocks; Lloyds Bank currency forecast
Analytics & Forecasts

Weekly digest March 23-27: China's 'World Bank' as threat to US; Bad news for stocks; Lloyds Bank currency forecast

27 March 2015, 13:42
Alice F
Alice F
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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.

Top news of the week: Asian "World Bank" emerges as rival to US power, attracts US allies

This week's main events, analysis: Bad news for stocks, Bank of Japan under pressure, Growth in France and Spain positive for eurozone, Investors coming back to Russia

Forex news: Fed erasing dollar value, Lloyds currency forecast, firming Singapore dollar

Commodity market news: Overview

Company news: Google's new CEO, China purchasing Italian firms, Tech bubble

Self-development for traders: Thursday reads, top-performing S&P 500 stocks, China billionaire's observation

#China, Fed, weekly digest, currency forecast, Japan deflation, AIIB