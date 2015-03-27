Weekly digest March 23-27: China's 'World Bank' as threat to US; Bad news for stocks; Lloyds Bank currency forecast

Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.



Top news of the week: Asian "World Bank" emerges as rival to US power, attracts US allies

This week's main events, analysis: Bad news for stocks, Bank of Japan under pressure, Growth in France and Spain positive for eurozone, Investors coming back to Russia



Forex news: Fed erasing dollar value, Lloyds currency forecast, firming Singapore dollar



Commodity market news: Overview



Company news: Google's new CEO, China purchasing Italian firms, Tech bubble



Self-development for traders: Thursday reads, top-performing S&P 500 stocks, China billionaire's observation

