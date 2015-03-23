Economic calendar March 23-27

Below you can find the list of economic events which are likely to impact market sentiment this week.



Monday, March 23



The United Kingdom is expected to issue private sector data on industrial order expectations.

The United States is to release a report on existing home sales.

Tuesday, March 24



New Zealand is to report on the trade balance.

China is to issue the preliminary reading of the HSBC manufacturing index.

The euro area is to issue survey data on private sector activity, while Germany and France will also publish what will be closely watched individual reports.

Both the U.K. and the U.S. are to release reports on consumer inflation.



The U.S. is also to release data on new home sales.





Wednesday, March 25



The Ifo Institute is to report on German business climate.

The U.K. is to release private sector reports on mortgage approvals and retail sales.

The U.S. is to publish data on durable goods orders.

Thursday, March 26



Research group Gfk is to publish a report on German consumer climate.

The euro zone is to issue private lending data and a report on M3 money supply.

The U.K. is to produce data on retail sales.

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz's speech is expected later in the day.



Friday, March 27



Japan is expected to issue a series of economic reports, including data on household spending, inflation, unemployment and retail sales.

The U.S. is to finish the economic week with final data on fourth quarter economic growth and the revised reading of the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index.