Weekly Digest Sept 22-26: Trader's Cup of Tea!

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Top News of the Week: BitPay and PayPal Announce Bitcoin Integration. Other cryptocurrencies to follow?
- CoinReport: The Biggest News: PayPal announces Bitcoin integration with BitPay, Coinbase, and GoCoin
- Coindesk: PayPal: Bitcoin Partnerships Will Help Us Study Consumer Behavior
- InTheCapital: Bitcoin Price Spikes After Paypal Announces Support
- MQL5 Blogs: PayPal might open its arms to more cryptocurrencies
- The WSJ: BitBeat: For Bitcoin, Good (PayPal) and Bad (Butterfly Labs) in One Day
- CryptoCoinsNews: Falling Bitcoin Price Is The Perfect Storm for Centralization Of Bitcoin Mining
- CryptoCoinsNews: New York University prepares classes on cryptocurrencies
- E-Commerce Bytes: PayPal and Bitcoin? Not So Fast
- Wired: Square Is Making a Register That Takes Bitcoin and Apple Pay
Forex news:
- ActionForex: Today's Market Outlook
- FXStreet: Daily forex fundamental overview
- Reuters: GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar holds near 4-yr highs, European equities slip
- DailyFX: Dollar Rising Too High for Fed’s Liking?
- FXStreet: GBP/USD upside exhausted? – Commerzbank
- Investing: EUR/USD holds steady, near 2-year lows after Gfk report
- MQL5 Blogs: Asian stocks fall after S&P drop, aussie bonds rise
- Reuters: EMERGING MARKETS-Dollar knocks emerging stocks to four-month low
The most relevant this week:
- DailyFX: Price & Time: Situation Critical For The Euro
- Bloomberg: Draghi May Discover Weaker Euro Doesn’t Buy Enough Recovery
- Reuters: Worries over Fed rates to limit S&P 500 gains to year end
- Apple Press Info: First Weekend iPhone Sales Top 10 Million, Set New Record
- The Economist: Germany’s energy mix. Getting out of gas
- The New York Times: With China Set to Open Stock Trading, Investors Lay Groundwork
- The Economist: Oil in Ecuador
- MQL5 Blogs: Rosneft to cancel the deal with Morgan Stanley?
- Bloomberg: Brent Crude Heads for Weekly Decline on Ample Supplies
- Russia Today: Sanctions & weaker oil prices could cost Russia 4% of GDP – official
- Reuters Business: Hyundai-led group agrees to $10 billion land deal, stokes union rage
- China Tech News: What Does Alibaba's IPO Mean For Global Investment?
Trader's self-development:
- Forbes: Billionaire Bill Ackman's Concentrated Six Stock Portfolio
- MQL5 Blogs: How to be disciplined
- Forbes: Stock Picking Lessons From 60 Years On (And Off) The Street
- DailyFinance: 14 Wise and Witty Quotes About Money and Happiness
- Investopedia: Study These Penny Stock Trading Trends
- MQL5 Blogs: What price patterns really are?
- MarketWatch: It’s crucial to watch growth stocks right now