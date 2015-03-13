Weekly digest March 9-13: Concerns over strong dollar and plunging oil; Forex vs futures vs CFD trading; Emotions affecting money habits

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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of
stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting
informative articles for traders.
Top news of the week: Why the strong dollar is a risk for the U.S. economy
- Barron's: 3 Ways a Strong Dollar Impacts the Global Economy
- Forbes: For Investors, Strong Dollar Reaching Its Limits
- San Francisco Chronicle: A strong dollar isn't as good as it sounds
- Wall Street Journal: The Strong Dollar Is Weighing On Major US Exporters
- NBCNews: Strong dollar impact on retailers
- New York Times: Strength Is Weakness
- MQL5 Blogs: Why strong greenback is killing currencies and companies
- NPR: Analysts Mixed On Whether Strong U.S. Dollar Is Positive Or Negative
- Bloomberg View: The Strong, Weak Dollar
- The Globe and Mail: Intel cuts forecast on weak demand, strong US dollar
This week's main events, analysis: QE undermining ECB's crisis-fighting ability, Greece-Germany standoff, Fed rate hike
- Reuters: Stock futures flat after volatile week, oil drops again
- MQL5 Blogs: Senior policy-maker: Fed rate hike is overdue, given improvements in job market
- Barron's: Investors Favor India, Leave Korea; Money Flows Into Japan, Out of US
- MQL5 Blogs: Morgan Stanley CFO sees lengthy recovery ahead for Europe, improving picture for U.S.
- Wall Street Journal: QE Undermines the ECB's Crisis-Fighting Ability
- Financial Times: Euro plunge tests ECB inflation forecast
- Bloomberg: Greece Complains About Schaeuble in Deepening Conflict
- BBC News: Yueh: Why UK will join China-led bank
- BBC News: US row with UK over China-led bank
- MQL5 Blogs: U.S. 'stress test', too heavy for European banks
- The Guardian: Mark Carney seeks to allay fears of 1930s-style deflationary spiral
- BBC News: Japan shares close at 15-year high
- Xinhua: China's economic slowdown aims at pursuing growth quality: British economist
- Xinhua: S. Korean economy faces sluggish domestic demand: gov't report
Forex news: Overview
- Pound Sterling Live: Euro Exchange Rate Forecast 2016 - 2017: 4 Trillion Euros to flow out of the Eurozone
- FXStreet: Euro sellers take a breather as GBP comes under pressure
- MQL5 Blogs: Trade Ideas For EUR/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD - UBS
- Action Forex: EUR/USD Daily Outlook
- FXStreet: GBP/USD Forecast: downward risk towards 1.4770
- Pound Sterling Live: Pound v Euro Exchange Rate - The Rally Must Surely End Soon
- FXEmpire: EUR/CHF Forecast March 13, 2015, Technical Analysis
- MQL5 Blogs: USDJPY intraday forecast 2015-03-13
Commodity market news: Oil declining again, gold seems to stabilize
- Wall Street Journal: Have Oil Prices Hit Their Floor?
- FXStreet: WTI drops below $46, 6-week low
- FXStreet: Crude oil plunges again on relentless supply growth
- MQL5 Blogs: Gold may register longest losing run in 17 years
- FXEmpire: Gold, Silver & Copper Trading In The Green
- MQL5 Blogs: Analyst: Gold is at a critical point - Video
- FXEmpire: Comex Gold Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – March 13, 2015 Forecast
- MarketWatch: How copper lost its role as a leading indicator
- FXEmpire: Natural Gas Forecast March 13, 2015, technical analysis
Company news: Alibaba investment, Apple Watch, Porsche and e-cars
- Bloomberg: Apple Watch Could Make Gold Cool Again
- MQL5 Blogs: Apple will join Dow Jones later this month, replacing AT&T
- MarketWatch: Are China tech startups overvalued?
- MQL5 Blogs: Alibaba invests $200 million in Snapchat
- BBC News: Commerzbank in $1.45bn US settlement
- CNNMoney: GM recalls 64,000 Chevy Volts for shut off problem
- Bloomberg: Porsche May Add Electric Car to Expand Lineup to Seven Models
- Wall Street Journal: In Luxury-Car Race, Profits Get Dented
- MQL5 Blogs: RedditMarket Now Accepting Bitcoin - A Wide Range of Goods and Items Available for Bitcoin
- The Guardian: Halifax trials heartbeat ID technology for online banking
Self-development for traders: Learn what ECB QE is, Forex vs Futures vs CFDs, how emotions affect money habits
- MQL5 Blogs: ECB bond-buying program and what we should know about it
- MarketWatch: When you should hold cash in your brokerage account
- MarketWatch: How emotions affect money habits
- MQL5 Blogs: Something to Read: The Simple Strategy - A Powerful Day Trading Strategy For Trading Futures, Stocks, ETFs and Forex
- MQL5 Blogs: Forex vs Futures vs CFDs - What to Trade?