Weekly digest March 9-13: Concerns over strong dollar and plunging oil; Forex vs futures vs CFD trading; Emotions affecting money habits
Analytics & Forecasts

Weekly digest March 9-13: Concerns over strong dollar and plunging oil; Forex vs futures vs CFD trading; Emotions affecting money habits

13 March 2015, 14:00
Alice F
Alice F
0
601

Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.

Top news of the week: Why the strong dollar is a risk for the U.S. economy

This week's main events, analysis: QE undermining ECB's crisis-fighting ability, Greece-Germany standoff, Fed rate hike

Forex news: Overview

Commodity market news: Oil declining again, gold seems to stabilize

Company news: Alibaba investment, Apple Watch, Porsche and e-cars

Self-development for traders: Learn what ECB QE is, Forex vs Futures vs CFDs, how emotions affect money habits

#WTI, Brent, crude oil, ECB, forex, investing, Morgan Stanley, weekly digest, Quantitative Easing