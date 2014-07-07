US Dollar Weekly Fundamentals: 2014, July 06 - 13

Fundamental Forecast for Dollar: Bullish

US Nonfarm Payrolls report beats all expectations, sends US Dollar higher

A sharply better-than-expected US Nonfarm Payrolls report helped push the Dollar positive for the first time in the past six weeks. Yet a virtually empty US economic calendar leaves little hope of big moves in the week ahead. And indeed, 1-week Euro/US Dollar volatility expectations finished at record lows following the Nonfarm Payrolls report. Clearly most are betting on/hedging against extremely slow moves ahead, but why didn’t NFPs change that?