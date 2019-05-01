All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts Dollar Index Strong Bearish 1 May 2019, 07:45 Sarminto St 0 113 As you see on the chart H4 above, this pair will be bearish continue.... #dollar index Source To add comments, please log in or register CPI & Claims: Fed’s Dilemma, Dollar Soft, Gold ShinesS Analytics & Forecasts 352 0 Sticky CPI and Weak Jobs: Dollar Struggles, Gold Extends Gains Analytics & Forecasts 363 0 Dollar Index (#DXY): Waiting For Breakout 💵 Analytics & Forecasts 361 0 Dollar Index (#DXY): Key Levels to Watch This Week 💵 Analytics & Forecasts 405 0 Dollar Index Strong Bearish Analytics & Forecasts 113 0 AUDNZD Elliott wave Trade Signal: Can Santa Rally pull AUDNZD? Charts 377 0 Dollar Index Intra-Day Technical Analysis - bullish reversal or bearish to be resumed? Analytics & Forecasts 286 2 9 Dollar Index: End Of Week Technicals - Bullish To Continue or Correction To Be Started? Analytics & Forecasts 271 1 10 Dollar Index and Gold Price Action Indicate Renewed Easy Money Perceptions Analytics & Forecasts 258 0 2 Dollar Index Near Top of Bear Channel Analytics & Forecasts 234 0 3 Gold Held the Breakout This Week — And the Quiet Part Is Where the Edge Lives Analytics & Forecasts 9 0 Forex and Crypto Forecast for 17–21 August 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 17 0 Funded Gold: Trading Results for August 10–14 on XAUUSD Trading Systems 18 0 The Set File I'm Actually Trading With Trading Strategies 21 0 1 Gold Trading Sessions: When XAUUSD Actually Moves (And When Your EA Should Sit Out) My Trading 23 0 1.1 Is Live | Today Is $170 Trading Systems 22 0 1 Astro Trade: Guide to using the AI assistant Other 27 0 What Optimization Could Not Do, Diversification Did: Five Uncorrelated Markets, No Losing Years Trading Strategies 27 0 230 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 43 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual 62 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB